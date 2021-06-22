(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s written remarks prepared for today’s appearance before the House Select Subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis show him sticking to the position that the pickup in inflation is transitory Investors will be watching from 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time as Powell’s answers to questions from lawmakers may shed more light on his view on the pace of the economic rebound The appearance comes after regional Fed presidents yesterday expressed mixed views on when the central bank should start talking about tapering asset purchases

The world’s financial centers are struggling back to the office with mixed results

Globalization has had only a small role to play in suppressing inflation in developed economies including the euro area, the European Central Bank said

The worst of China’s inflation scare is probably over

After the worst economic collapse in history, Venezuela’s economy may finally have hit rock bottom

The paramount issue for Peru’s economy is a swift recovery from the mass destruction of jobs last year, while the widening fiscal deficit and recent inflation spike are both temporary, according to economists advising Pedro Castillo, the nation’s probable next president

Paraguay’s central bank ruled out adopting crypto a legal tender

