Jerome Powell is likely to leave Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts firmly on the table when he appears before Congress this week, even though the latest U.S. jobs report dialed down the urgency to ease borrowing costs The world’s main industrial economies are in mounting need of lower rates as growth slows and slack opens up, according to a report from Nomura Meanwhile a growing chorus of Wall Street foreign-exchange analysts is writing about the risk that U.S. President Donald Trump may move beyond words in his quest for a weaker dollar

Christine Lagarde is set to be confirmed in October as the next president of the European Central Bank, after the region’s finance ministers formally signed off on the agreement reached by governments last week

Financial firms including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley are predicting that the ECB’s flagship crisis-fighting tool -- quantitative easing -- will soon make a comeback The ECB will have plenty of newer notes to consider if it returns to the corporate-bond market as part of stimulus measures

The U.K. economy probably shrank for the first time since 2012 in the second quarter, according to Bloomberg’s latest survey of economists

Turkey’s new central bank chief faces one of the toughest acts the world of central banking has to offer. Cut interest rates too little and risk President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ’s fury; cut too much and watch markets suffer Bloomberg Economics’ Ziad Daoud examines how the central bank may walk the tightrope between Erdogan and markets

A drop in prices for cabbages and cucumbers in Russia helped decelerate inflation in June, paving the way for the central bank to deliver a second consecutive interest-rate cut later this month.

