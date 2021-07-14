(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell begins his semi-annual testimony to the House Financial Services Committee this morning, with Democrats on the panel seeking his support for another round of government spending Republicans are likely to point to yesterday’s hotter-than-expected inflation print as evidence of the dangers of further stimulus Powell will have to have answers for both, while also being aware that a decision on his own future remains in the balance His testimony moves to the Senate tomorrow before he meets with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday to discuss risks from the hot U.S. housing market

Senate Democrats on the Budget Committee agreed to a $3.5 trillion spending bill which would carry most of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda without needing Republican support. The president will be on Capitol Hill today to discuss the deal While there are still challenges in getting the support of all 50 Democratic senators, the reduction in the size of the bill from a previously-mooted $6 trillion should help ease some worries Powell’s answers to questions on the package today and tomorrow may also carry some weight

Bloomberg Economics’ suggests recovery fulled inflation will be more transitory in the U.S. than in the U.K. or euro area

The Bank of Canada is expected to continue scaling back emergency levels of stimulus today amid growing optimism about the speed of the recovery Bloomberg Economics’ view is policy makers will strive for a fuller jobs recovery than in the past, the main reason we see a slightly later-than-consensus hike, in early 2023

Chile’s central bank is set to deliver its first interest rate increase in over two years on Wednesday, as emergency spending and a speedy vaccination campaign underpin a recovery that’s fueling above-target inflation

China’s second-quarter GDP report for Thursday will be watched for potential further signs of post-pandemic slowdow

