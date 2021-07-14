(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell begins his semi-annual testimony to the House Financial Services Committee this morning, with Democrats on the panel seeking his support for another round of government spending
- Republicans are likely to point to yesterday’s hotter-than-expected inflation print as evidence of the dangers of further stimulus
- Powell will have to have answers for both, while also being aware that a decision on his own future remains in the balance
- His testimony moves to the Senate tomorrow before he meets with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday to discuss risks from the hot U.S. housing market
- Senate Democrats on the Budget Committee agreed to a $3.5 trillion spending bill which would carry most of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda without needing Republican support. The president will be on Capitol Hill today to discuss the deal
- While there are still challenges in getting the support of all 50 Democratic senators, the reduction in the size of the bill from a previously-mooted $6 trillion should help ease some worries
- Powell’s answers to questions on the package today and tomorrow may also carry some weight
- Bloomberg Economics’ suggests recovery fulled inflation will be more transitory in the U.S. than in the U.K. or euro area
- The Bank of Canada is expected to continue scaling back emergency levels of stimulus today amid growing optimism about the speed of the recovery
- Bloomberg Economics’ view is policy makers will strive for a fuller jobs recovery than in the past, the main reason we see a slightly later-than-consensus hike, in early 2023
- Chile’s central bank is set to deliver its first interest rate increase in over two years on Wednesday, as emergency spending and a speedy vaccination campaign underpin a recovery that’s fueling above-target inflation
- China’s second-quarter GDP report for Thursday will be watched for potential further signs of post-pandemic slowdow
