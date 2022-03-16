(Bloomberg) -- The Senate Banking Committee will vote Wednesday on President Joe Biden’s remaining four nominees for the Federal Reserve after Sarah Bloom Raskin withdrew from consideration in the face of bipartisan opposition.

Biden’s four other nominees, Jerome Powell for a second term as Fed chair, Fed Governor Lael Brainard as vice chair, and Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson for the board of governors had all been held up by a Republican blockade of Raskin.

The committee vote, announced on the panel’s website, would send the nominations to the Senate floor. Powell, Brainard and Jefferson have at least some public bipartisan backing. Democrats can confirm Cook without Republican support if they remain unified.

