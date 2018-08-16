Powell to Discuss Economy and Monetary Policy at Jackson Hole

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will headline this year’s central bank gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming with a speech about monetary policy in a changing economy, the Fed Board said Thursday in its weekly schedule of public appearances.

Powell will address the Kansas City Fed’s annual policy symposium at 10 a.m. New York time on Aug. 24, getting underway two days of discussion among prominent central bankers and economists at the Jackson Lake Lodge in Grand Teton National Park.

The Kansas City Fed will release the full agenda, a list of speakers and participants at 8 p.m. New York time on Aug. 23.

