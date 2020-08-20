Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver a speech at next week’s annual Jackson Hole symposium on the central bank’s long-awaited monetary policy framework review.

The speech to the event, which will be virtual this year and livestreamed to the public, is set for Aug. 27 at 9:10 a.m. New York time, according to the weekly schedule of public Fed appearances released Thursday.

Prompted by worryingly low inflation and interest rates that eroded the central bank’s ability to fight recessions, the Fed spent all of 2019 and much of this year conducting its first comprehensive framework review.

It is widely expected to result in the Fed embracing a more relaxed approach to inflation, one that would allow inflation to sometimes exceed the 2% target in order to achieve average outcomes closer to that objective.

Minutes of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee’s July 28-29 meeting released Wednesday showed that officials are going ahead with a new statement of longer-run goals and strategy, a step that would mark the conclusion of the strategy review.

Officials said, “It would be important to finalize all changes to the statement in the near future.” Such a move “would help guide the committee’s future policy actions and communications,” the minutes said.

The next scheduled meeting of the FOMC is Sept. 15-16.