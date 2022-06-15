(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said “we have now experienced an extraordinary series of shocks,” as it pertains to how global events and other outside influences have impacted the US economy’s latest battle with inflation.

The war in Ukraine being one of many major global events to take place recently, could have effects “for years,” Powell said, adding that “inflation’s behaving differently.”

He continued, saying that the Fed has “done a lot of work internally” on understanding new forces affecting inflation, yet remained unsure when pressed on whether things would revert to an old world normal or if supply shocks would linger.

“Honestly, we don’t know,” Powell said.

For more on FOMC Rate Decision and Fed Chair News Conference, click here for our TOPLive blog.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.