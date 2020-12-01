Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    6h ago

    Power Corp.'s IGM to buy Toronto sustainable investing firm

    Derek Decloet, Bloomberg News

    Jason Mann discusses IGM

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Fund manager IGM Financial Inc. is making a bet on sustainable investing by buying Greenchip Financial Corp., a Toronto-based boutique that’s focused on environmental firms.

    The acquisition is being done through IGM’s Mackenzie Financial unit. Greenchip oversees more than $485 million for foundations, endowments and individual investors. Terms were not disclosed.

    Greenchip invests exclusively in companies that make money off the transition to greener energy, including companies that focus on energy efficiency and sustainable agriculture.

    “Canadians have historically had limited options available for investing in the environmental sectors,” Mackenzie Chief Executive Officer Barry McInerney said in a statement. “We believe that Greenchip’s investment strategy and expertise in energy transition and on climate change will help us meet the growing demand of both retail and institutional investors.”

    IGM is ultimately controlled by Quebec’s Desmarais family via Power Corp. of Canada.

     