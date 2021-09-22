(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s power crunch is exposing the vulnerability of the retail energy sector, an industry group official tells Parliament. Meanwhile, the European Union is considering measures to limit the spike in energy prices just weeks before the start of the heating season.

The bloc’s executive arm is “discussing what tools are at our disposal,” Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson told reporters on Wednesday before an informal meeting of energy ministers in Brdo, Slovenia. In the U.K., Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is addressing parliament this morning on gas markets.

“I’m convinced that our response has to be a faster and more accelerated transition to renewable energy,” Austrian Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said before the gathering.

Europe is facing a gas shortage after a long and bitter winter left storage sites depleted. Refilling them this summer hasn’t been easy, with top supplier Russia curbing flows to the continent. Liquefied natural gas is also heading to Asia.

Key Developments

Several U.K. power firms have stopped taking in new clients as small energy suppliers struggle to meet their previous commitments to sell supplies at lower prices.

European gas prices have more than tripled this year, reaching a record last week.

U.K. Crisis Exposes Retail Vulnerability: Energy UK (10:48am U.K.)

The power crisis in the U.K. has exposed the vulnerability of the country’s retail power sector, said Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of Energy UK, the trade association for the energy industry.

“There are features in our market design that make it very difficult for our retailers to adapt to the current situation,” she said at a Parliament hearing. “The real worry is the sector is so fragile as a whole. Players that might be expected to pick up customers are worried about doing so because of the cost of doing it.”

She said the crisis presents an opportunity to have a “root and branch” review of the retail sector.

U.K. Energy Supplier Green Weighs Options (9:41am London time)

U.K. power and gas retailer Green may decide to shut its business within days, the company’s CEO Peter McGirr said by phone. The supplier is working with Alvarez & Marsal to explore options for the future, but unless the government takes action such as lifting a cap on prices, the company will likely close, he said.

Kwarteng has already said the government won’t bail out small suppliers and that the U.K. will keep the price cap in place.

Read more:

U.K. Power Firms Stop Taking New Customers as Crisis Escalates

IEA Says Russia Could Do More to Boost Europe’s Gas Supply

U.K.’s Lack of Gas Plan Leaves Country at Mercy of Global Market

Energy Crunch Jeopardizes Europe’s Green Overhaul, Spain Warns

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.