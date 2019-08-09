(Bloomberg) -- A power cut is affecting a large area of London and South East and is believed to be caused by a failure to the National Grid’s network, U.K. Power Networks says in a tweet.

Earlier, the Western Power Distribution electricity distribution network said there was a “major incident” on the national electricity infrastructure.

Transport for London said some traffic lights were down due to a National Grid failure.

