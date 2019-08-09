(Bloomberg) -- Large parts of London and the South East are without electricity following a power cut, UK Power Networks has said, according to PA.

The company tweeted on Friday evening: “We’re aware of a power cut affecting large parts of London and South East.

“We believe this is due to a failure on National Grid's network, which is affecting our customers.”

The drop in power is also affecting traffic lights in the capital, Transport for London confirmed.

They tweeted on Friday evening warning people to be cautious when using the roads.

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.