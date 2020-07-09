(Bloomberg) --

South Africa will face a “high probability” of power cuts as a cold front increases electricity demand, according to the state-owned utility.

The power cuts could start from Thursday during the peak evening hours of 5-9 p.m., Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. spokesman Sikonathi Mantshantsha said in a radio interview on CapeTalk.

Eskom’s coal-fired fleet is unreliable and prone to breakdowns. While the cold front that’s forecast could raise demand, more businesses returning online will add to that and increase the chances for deeper cuts, he said.

There have been unplanned outages that could lead to cuts throughout the weekend, according to the utility.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.