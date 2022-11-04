(Bloomberg) -- The Botswana Power Corp. is implementing the southern African nation’s first county-wide supply cuts in seven years after its main generation plant malfunctioned on Thursday.

Tube leaks occurred at three of the four units at the 600-megawatt, coal-fired Morupule B power station, the utility’s spokesperson, Dineo Seleke said. The company was able to supply 440 megawatts of power, while demand was 575 megawatts, she said.

“Recovery of local power generation at Morupule power station is expected within the next week,” she said.

Botswana also taps power from two diesel-fired plants that have a combined capacity of 160 megawatts. Another 80 megawatts of electricity was secured from neighboring Mozambique in Friday to help address supply constraints, the state utility’s Chief Executive Officer told a local radio station Gabz-FM.

