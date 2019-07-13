(Bloomberg) -- A power failure left a chunk of New York City in darkness as 62,000 people on Manhattan’s West Side lost power, with the outage affecting some Broadway shows and subway train services to as far as Queens and the Bronx.

The area affected stretches from Fifth Ave. to the Hudson River, and north of West 40th through 72nd Streets, the city’s Fire Department said in a tweet. The city’s subway operator said it has limited services as its “entire system” was affected by the outage, and has asked commuters in Manhattan to switch to buses.

Con Edison, the energy provider, “suspects a mechanical failure of electrical equipment and not a cyberattack,” spokesman Alfonso Quiroz said. There’s “no timing for restoration yet.”

It’s a sense of deja vu for residents with the power failure striking on the anniversary of the 1977 New York City outage that left most of the city without power. The area includes Times Square, Central Park and other tourist spots.

