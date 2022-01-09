‘Power of the Dog’ Is Best Film at Golden Globes Nobody Watched

(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc.’s “The Power of the Dog” won best dramatic film and Walt Disney Co.’s “West Side Story” best musical or comedy at a Golden Globes Awards ceremony held privately without a live or online audience, after a scandal prompted a Hollywood boycott of the event.

“West Side Story,” the Stephen Spielberg-directed remake of the 1961 classic, also took home trophies for Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose as best actress and best supporting actress. Jane Campion won best director for “The Power of the Dog.”

The ceremony, held Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, had none of the high-profile celebrity arrivals or cheeky host commentary it was known for in the past. After its longtime media partner, NBC, bowed out last year, the event’s owner, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, originally intended to stream the show on its website but dropped even those plans last week.

The association has come under fire over the past year for its lack of diversity and business practices, prompting a boycott by the stars, publicists and studios that supported it for the past eight decades.

The group, which consists of foreign journalists, historically operated in secrecy. Last year the Los Angeles Times reported that there were no Black people among its 87 members. The association recently welcomed what it said was its largest and most diverse lineup of 21 new members. Other reforms include a ban on gifts and free air travel from studios and other industry insiders.

AT&T Inc.’s HBO unit had a good night, with trophies handed out for best TV comedy, for the show “Hacks” and best actress in a comedy to Jean Smart in that same series. The network’s show “Succession” won best dramatic series while Jeremy Strong snagged best actor in a drama for his work as the headstrong media company heir Kendall Roy in that show.

Other winners included Will Smith, for best actor in a dramatic film for “King Richard” and Nicole Kidman for best dramatic film actress for “Being the Ricardos.” Andrew Garfield snagged best actor in musical or comedy film for “Tick, Tick...Boom!” Jason Sudeikis got best actor in a TV comedy for “Ted Lasso.”

Overall Netflix won four awards in the film category and one in TV, while AT&T’s HBO got six TV awards and its Warner Bros. division got two in film, according to a list of winners released by the association.

