Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning, with “The Power of the Dog,” a slow-burn western from Netflix Inc. starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, taking 12 nominations.

The movie is up for best picture and best director for Jane Campion, among other categories. Netflix has never won a best picture Oscar.

Warner Bros.’ “Dune” followed close behind with 10 nominations, while Walt Disney Co.’s “West Side Story” and Focus Features’ “Belfast” each received seven, according to a release from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Another Netflix film that could be poised for a big night next month is “Don’t Look Up,” a dark comedy about a comet flying toward Earth that features Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep. The film pulled in four nominations, including best picture and original screenplay.

Other films recognized with multiple nominations include Warner Bros.’ “King Richard,” which stars Will Smith, and Disney’s “Encanto.”

The academy again waived requirements that nominated films be shown in theaters due to the pandemic. This year’s awards program airs March 27 on ABC.