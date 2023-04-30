(Bloomberg) -- A power outage hit a Philippine international airport on Monday and the airport operator said flight delays are expected.

“Standby power is now supplying electricity to critical facilities enabling computer systems of airlines and immigration to function partially and enable processing of both inbound and outbound passengers,” Manila International Airport Authority said in a statement.

The outage, which began at 1:05 am local time, hit Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport which services both international and domestic flights.

