(Bloomberg) -- The northeastern city of Kharkiv is still facing water, heating and power shortages caused by a Russian missile barrage on Ukraine on Friday, and utility services may not be fully restored until Monday despite round-the-clock efforts of emergency teams, according to local authorities.

“The damage to the energy system of Kharkiv was severe and the situation is very, very difficult,” mayor Ihor Terekhov said on television. The power supply will not be restored until at least Monday, he said, and there is a limited availability of water and heating because those systems depend on electricity.

Kharkiv was hit by 22 missiles on Friday, regional mayor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram on Saturday. It was the biggest attack on the Ukrainian power system since the Russian invasion in February 2022. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted fewer than half of 88 missiles fired on various parts of the country during the night.

The attack and power outages prompted President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to again urge foreign allies to accelerate military aid.

Kharkiv suffered another missile strike on Saturday and a non-residential industrial zone was hit, mayor Terekhov said. Ukrainian Railways dispatched a special food train to Kharkiv to deliver meals and food to residents.

Only 35% of households had electricity as of late Saturday and 50% of households had heating, according to the mayor. Public transport and city street lights aren’t operating because there isn’t sufficient power, and transformer stations and power grid lines were damaged, he added.

Locals are being advised to reduce electrical consumption where it is available, charge power banks and stock up on water and food. Power cuts will continue as repairs of the grid are underway. Around 700,000 households lost power after the attack.

In Odesa, where the power system was also damaged by Russian strikes, electricity was being rationed as of Saturday, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram. Critical facilities are getting power from generators, and the city council is urging pedestrians to wear reflective signs because street lights aren’t working.

