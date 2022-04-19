(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s state power utility doubled the intensity of nationwide outages because of faults at two of its plants.

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. cut 4,000 megawatts from the national grid on Tuesday morning after the Majuba Unit 5 and Tutuka Unit 4 facilities tripped, the company said on Twitter. The utility had on Sunday cut 2,000 megawatts of supply.

The supplier responsible for almost all of South Africa’s electricity is struggling to solve a power crisis partly because its aging coal-burning generation fleet is prone to breakdowns that result in outages. Unplanned breakdowns reached a record high of 17,018 megawatts on Sunday, when the utility started so-called stage 2 blackouts, according to Moneyweb.

