(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s coal-dominated states are seeing electricity prices rise much faster than areas with more renewables, highlighting debate over the role of fossil fuels as the country heads to a national election.

Wholesale power for next month in Queensland, where coal accounts for about 80% of generation, has outpaced gains in the equivalent contract in South Australia, which uses mainly renewable sources such as wind and solar.

While prices in both states have surged over the past year because of factors including plant outages, a jump in the cost of coal to a record in early March on the back of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a week earlier, exacerbated the move in Queensland.

The jump in electricity prices has added to cost of living pressures that are challenging Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Liberal National coalition government, which trails the opposition Labor party ahead of a May 21 poll. The campaign has also touched on the long-term future for coal, the nation’s second-biggest commodity export, amid tougher global climate action.

“A confluence of factors including routine plant maintenance, unexpected coal plant faults and high fuel costs are pushing up power prices, particularly in the coal-heavy states of New South Wales and Queensland,” said Ali Asghar, a Sydney-based analyst at BloombergNEF.

Utilities have announced plans to shutter key coal-fired plants over the next decade, while some sites are already grappling with poor reliability. Only about two-thirds of Australia’s coal power capacity is currently online, the lowest level for this time of year in the past decade, Asghar said.

