(Bloomberg) -- Volatility in power markets as grids transition away from fossil fuels could lower household bills, according to an Australian energy startup that’s raised funds to expand services that offer customers access to wholesale rates.

Homes in Australia, which has some of the highest rates of solar panel usage, are benefiting from the rapid price swings caused by shifting supply and demand throughout the day, Amber Electric Pty Ltd. Co-Chief Executive Officer Dan Adams said in an interview.

“Volatility is actually a good thing,” Adams said, because an increasing uptake of home batteries means more consumers are now able to store power when prices are low, before selling it back to the grid when supply is scarce.

Amber on Thursday closed a A$29 million ($19 million) funding round that’ll allow it to expand globally and compete with retailers including Octopus Energy Ltd. that also offer access to wholesale rates.

Australia is seen as a global test case for the energy transition, with an aging coal fleet and record rooftop solar deployment making it the world’s most volatile power market. Those swings even led the nation’s main electricity market to make the unprecedented move to temporarily halt spot power trading in 2022 to stabilize the grid.

Amber is backed by Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the nation’s largest lender, and offers households technology that automatically charges home batteries when energy is cheap, and discharges them when prices are higher.

Record rooftop solar production last quarter saw electricity demand fall to its lowest level ever in Victoria and South Australia, the Australian Energy Regulator said Wednesday. Average daytime prices in the two states were negative during the period, meaning users were paid to consume power from about 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Gentrack Group Ltd., which provides billing software and other technology to utilities, led the new funding round, according to a statement.

“We’ve received significant interest from overseas utilities to license our software,” Adams said in the statement.

