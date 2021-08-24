(Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp., a Dallas-based electricity retailer and generator, is offering its employees a chance to win a $50,000 cash price for providing proof of being fully vaccinated.

Just before the holiday season, eight winners will each win $25,000 to $50,000, after tax, said spokeswoman Meranda Cohn. The prize will swing to the high end of the range if more than 70% of the employees get their shots. The sweepstakes was launched during the first week of August, an added incentive after Vistra started giving vaccinated employees $100 gift cards early this year.

“Vistra has decided to take more of a carrot than stick approach with our existing employees,” Cohn said via email. All new hires have to be vaccinated, she said.

