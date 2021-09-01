(Bloomberg) -- The electric utility that serves New Orleans has restored power to a small section of the city after Hurricane Ida devastated the region’s grid.

“Early this morning, crews turned power on for some customers in Eastern New Orleans,” the utility Entergy Corp. said on Twitter. “This is the first step in bringing power back to the metro region.”

The storm, with winds of 150 miles (240 kilometers) per hour, took down more than 2,000 miles of transmission lines, plunging more than a million homes and businesses into the dark.

More than 980,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana remain without electricity, including 89% of New Orleans, according to Poweroutage.us, which tracks utility outages.

