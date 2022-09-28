Power Restored to Parts of Cuba After Hurricane Ian’s Hit

(Bloomberg) -- Power is slowly being restored to parts of Cuba, including the Old Havana tourist district, after Hurricane Ian triggered a nationwide blackout Tuesday.

State-run newspaper Cuba Debate said some 224MW of electricity has been restored on the island, including to grids in central and eastern Havana.

Ian swept Cuba’s western edge as a category three hurricane Tuesday causing extensive damage in the Pinar del Rio province.

Cuba’s electrical infrastructure was already ailing before the storm hit, and a combination of breakdowns and fuel shortages have led to widespread rationing.

