4h ago
Power Restored to Parts of Cuba After Hurricane Ian’s Hit
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Power is slowly being restored to parts of Cuba, including the Old Havana tourist district, after Hurricane Ian triggered a nationwide blackout Tuesday.
State-run newspaper Cuba Debate said some 224MW of electricity has been restored on the island, including to grids in central and eastern Havana.
Ian swept Cuba’s western edge as a category three hurricane Tuesday causing extensive damage in the Pinar del Rio province.
Cuba’s electrical infrastructure was already ailing before the storm hit, and a combination of breakdowns and fuel shortages have led to widespread rationing.
