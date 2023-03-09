(Bloomberg) -- Karpowership, the Turkish company seeking to supply 1,220 megawatts of electricity to South Africa, had its environmental application to moor a ship-mounted power plant at the port of Saldanha Bay suspended following allegations that the views of small-scale fisheries were misrepresented.

Triplo4 Sustainable Solutions, the company’s consultant, was given until March 17 to respond to allegations by environmental nonprofit The Green Connection that it represented the views of commercial fishing companies and aquaculture operators as those of smaller operators. Triplo4 disputed the allegations and said it’s already replied to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

The department “will initiate an investigation,” it said in letters to The Green Connection, Triplo4 and Karpowership, which were sent to Bloomberg. It dismissed the nonprofit’s allegations are “untruthful,” and said it doesn’t represent small-scale fishers as no fishing licenses have been issued in Saldanha, an industrial zone and the country’s main iron ore export port.

The suspension comes as South Africa endures its worst-ever electricity outages. The Turkish company won the tender to supply the power in March 2021, but has been unable to do so because of a series of lawsuits and complaints by rival bidders and environmental groups.

The Green Connection “chose this last-minute delaying tactic that fits a pattern of behavior of spurious claims being launched against these critical Karpowership SA projects,” Triplo said in a response to queries. “The delays are affecting the ability to provide much needed electricity to the nation.”

The Saldanha project, which involves the installation of a 320-megawatt gas-fired power plant on South Africa’s west coast, is one of three. An environmental application to moor a 450-megawatt powership at the southern port of Coega has been refused, according to a person familiar with the matter, while the fate of a 450-megawatt project at Richards Bay on the east coast is unknown.

The environment department, which had until March 7 to make decisions on the applications, has yet to make a public statement.

Business Day reported the suspension earlier. While Gwede Mantashe, the energy minister, has repeatedly said Karpowership should be allowed to proceed with its plans, Barbara Creecy, the environment minister, has said environmental concerns shouldn’t be disregarded in addressing the power crisis.

South Africa has suffered intermittent blackouts since 2008 that are now becoming a key political issue before elections next year, with opinion polls indicating that the governing African National Congress may lose its majority for the first time since taking power in 1994.

(Updates with consultant’s comments in second and fifth paragraphs)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.