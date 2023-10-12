(Bloomberg) -- The winning Powerball ticket was once again sold in California, with a single individual taking home the $1.77 billion jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing.

The prize was the second-largest Powerball payout, following last year’s $2.04 billion award, which also went to a California ticket-buyer.

The latest winner purchased their ticket in Kern County in southern California. It was the second back-to-back billion-dollar draw for the nationwide lottery, with the previous winner — also from California — picking up the $1.08 billion prize on July 19.

Wednesday’s winner, who hasn’t been identified, can choose to take the payout in 30 annual payments or elect a lump sum payment of $774.1 million before federal taxes. California is among a handful of states that doesn’t tax lottery winnings.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.