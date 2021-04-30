(Bloomberg) -- An explosive-laden vehicle detonated in the eastern region of Afghanistan, killing dozens, as U.S. troops have just begun to withdraw from the country after two decades.

The blast took place around 7 PM when Afghans break Ramadan fasts in Pul-e-Alam city of Logar province just nearby the country’s capital Kabul, according to the spokesman of the country’s Ministry of Interior Affairs, Tariq Arian. Dozens of others wounded and the law enforcement forces are on the scene to help the injuries, he said.

The attack takes place as the U.S. has begun to pull out the remaining 2,500 troops from the country by Sept 11. President Joe Biden’s decision to unconditionally leave the country will remove the military support to the Afghan government and is said to strengthen Taliban positions in the battlefields.

No group has claimed responsibility yet, including the main insurgent faction, the Taliban which control or contest more than of half of the country. Afghan government blamed the Taliban for the bomb blast.

Peace talks between the administration of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the Taliban are stalled and the Taliban refused to attend a U.S.-facilitated peace conference in Istanbul, which had been scheduled on April 24, aimed at ending the war.

Attacks in the country surged by 37% in the first quarter of the year as 643 civilians were killed and 1,395 others wounded, according to Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, citing U.S. officials.

