(Bloomberg) -- A powerful explosion rocked the five-star Saratoga Hotel in Havana on Friday, destroying the facade of the historic building and likely leaving dozens injured, Cuban state-run media reported.

Social media images shared by state media including Granma newspaper showed the iconic hotel in Old Havana with collapsed walls amid a plume of smoke, and reported injured people and damage to surrounding homes.

The explosion comes as Cuba is trying to relaunch its tourism industry after the global pandemic and local travel restrictions tanked their market. The island received just 356,470 international visitors in 2021, down 67% from 2020, and a far cry from the 4 million visitors the island typically receives per year.

