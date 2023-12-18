(Bloomberg) -- A “blockbuster” storm tearing up the East Coast has already knocked out power to thousands, grounded hundreds of flights and promises to bring flooding rain and dangerous winds through Monday.

The heaviest rain will likely fall across eastern New York and western Massachusetts, with up to 5 inches (12 centimeters) hitting the ground, said Rob Carolan, owner of Hometown Forecast Services, which provides forecasts to Bloomberg Radio. New York City, where gusts have reached 45 miles (74 kilometers) per hour, will get rattled with the worst winds and rain from about noon to 1 p.m.

New York City has received about 1.5 inches of rain since midnight and could get another 1 to 2 inches through Monday, said Rich Otto, a forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center. Flood warnings and watches reach from Maine to North Carolina for the storm that has already drenched Florida and Charleston, South Carolina.

“The two branches of the jet stream have come together and there is a nice, big blockbuster low going right up through New England,” Carolan said by phone.

From Virginia to upstate New York 214,195 customers were without power, with more than 60,000 in the dark in Connecticut, according to PowerOutage.us. On the air travel side, 378 flights were canceled through early Monday, with the majority of them at New York’s LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports and Boston’s Logan International Airport, according to FlightAware.

The storm is still strengthening, Otto said. Early Monday there was a low pressure system over Philadelphia and one off the Virginia coast, and the two will combine later. As it builds in power, coastal areas could have widespread wind gusts of 50 mph or more.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if some places reach 70 mph, this is a very strong system and there is a lot of wind with it,” Otto said.

While the harsh weather will continue in New England into the night, things should start improving in New York about midday.

