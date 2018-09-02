(Bloomberg) -- Powerful Typhoon Jebi is on path to hit western Japan on Tuesday, the latest storm to threaten the region which is recovering from historic rain and flooding that killed over 200 people in July.

The category 3 storm, the 21st of typhoon of the season, will likely make landfall on Shikoku on Tuesday morning, the smallest of Japan’s four main islands, according to Japan Meteorological Agency. It is expected to weaken slightly to a category 2 storm in the next 24 hours but still carry winds of up to 60 meters per second and waves as high as 11 meters when it hits the Shikoku and Kansai regions.

The typhoon is expected to bring more downpour to areas including Okayama, Hiroshima and Ehime prefectures which were devastated by the sudden rainfall in early July. Jebi is predicted to bring up to 650 millimeters of rain in Shikoku through Wednesday.

The storm is currently located about 240 kilometers (149 miles) east of Minamidaito Island in Okinawa prefecture as of 6:45 a.m., moving north-northwest at 20 kph. After hitting Shikoku and Kansai on Tuesday, it is set to continue up north to the Kanto region though Tokyo is likely to be spared from the worst of the storm, according to latest forecast.

