(Bloomberg) -- Public Power Corporation is planning to sell Europe’s first sustainability-linked high-yield bond this week, adding more weight to a fast-growing trend in the region’s loan market.

The company, formerly known as Artemis, will hold investor calls at 12:30 p.m. London time Monday and conclude its meetings for a 500 million euro ($594 million) planned bond sale on Wednesday. The new issue is expected to be rated B/BB- by S&P and Fitch.

Sustainability-linked debt sales have taken off in Europe’s leveraged loan market in recent months. Those deals included so-called margin ratchets which will see those companies pay less if they hit specific goals, or more if they miss their targets. PPC’s new bond carries a penalty only however, with a higher coupon of 50 basis points if it fails to reduce its CO2 emissions by 40% by December 2022 from 2019.

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

European investors have seen a glut of leveraged loan debt this year with pricing tied to how the company performs against sustainability-lined targets. At least eight such deals have priced in 2021 so far, including Kloeckner Pentaplast, Flender GmbH and Asda Group Ltd, up from three in the whole of 2020. Still, some investors are griping about how easily borrowers can achieve their targets.

HSBC, Goldman Sachs and Citibank are global coordinators on the PPC deal.

