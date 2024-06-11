(Bloomberg) -- Day One Ventures, a venture capital firm founded by former PR entrepreneur Masha Bucher, has raised $150 million for a new fund.

Founded in 2018, Day One focuses on startups in their early stages, investing initial checks from $1 million to $2 million. Its portfolio includes Worldcoin, the cryptocurrency startup co-founded by Sam Altman, legal services company DoNotPay Inc. and AI assistant You.com.

Day One backs startups in a range of industries, and Bucher said she looks for founders who focus on real-world issues. “From profound wealth disparities to the urgent threat of climate change and the growing sense of social isolation, tech founders will be our lifeline toward a more abundant, diverse and sustainable future,” she said in a statement about the new fund.

So far, six companies the firm has invested in have notched billion-dollar valuations or higher, and 22 have been sold or gone public.

Bucher previously founded a PR firm that handled communications for several tech companies, and has particularly emphasized coaching startups on their media strategies.

“If you look at any business problem you want to solve and any business goal you want to solve, 90% of the business problems are communications problems,” Bucher said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “I think this is something we train founders on and something that we help them to do.”

The new fund, Bucher’s third, is by far the largest that Day One has raised so far. Its first fund, which closed in 2019, was worth nearly $20 million. Its second, in 2020, totaled $52.5 million. In addition to raising money from US and European institutional investors, she also received funding from 14 of her own portfolio company founders for the latest fund.

“When you are building a firm with value add and staying close to founders, you can attract a lot of capital from your own network,” Bucher said.

Bucher made a targeted effort to find female investors for the fund and secured backing from nine female limited partners. Venture capital broadly is still male dominated, and female founders often have a harder time raising funding. Companies founded solely by women received just 2% of total capital invested in US venture-backed startups in 2023, according to PitchBook.

Day One has announced five investments from its third fund: Cradle, an AI startup tackling human longevity; Rainmaker, a Los Angeles-based company working on cloud-seeding technology; Affiniti; Astroforge; and Layer N.

