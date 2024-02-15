(Bloomberg) -- Prabowo Subianto will reach across party lines to try and form a stable government after posting a convincing win in Wednesday’s presidential election, according to a campaign official.

The ex-general, who claimed victory after securing nearly 60% of votes in unofficial quick counts, wants to build a strong and inclusive coalition that may include former political rivals, said Eddy Soeparno, the vice-chairman of Prabowo’s campaign team.

The remarks are an early indication that the next leader of Southeast Asia’s largest economy plans to follow through on a model of governance championed by President Joko Widodo.

“That is a successful formula for building a stable government going forward, as Prabowo has been a part of Jokowi’s government,” he told Bloomberg TV’s Haslinda Amin on Thursday, referring to the incumbent by the name he’s popularly known by. “We will see a strong coalition in parliament and that coalition is likely going to have a majority in parliament. Prabowo is one that is a very inclusive person.”

While leaders in other democracies would struggle to form alliances with their rivals, Indonesia’s political parties have few ideological differences. During the height of Jokowi’s power he had the support of four in five lawmakers, allowing him to pass key and often complicated economic reforms with ease.

The ex-general repeatedly said on the campaign trail he would follow in the footsteps of Jokowi, whose 36-year-old son was set for victory alongside Prabowo as vice president. His flagship campaign promise is to provide lunch and milk to 80 million Indonesian school children and help boost health and education outcomes, but the rest of his economic policy remains unclear.

The sitting defense minister declared victory on Wednesday, while the two other presidential contenders — former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo — told their supporters to wait for the official result, with neither conceding defeat. The official tally may only come in the days and weeks ahead.

In a country with a history of violent demonstrations, the streets of Jakarta remain quiet a day later while Prabowo was not seen in public other than at a local cemetery where he paid respects to his father. The announcement of the 2019 election results declaring Prabowo’s loss to Jokowi, by contrast, sparked deadly riots in the capital that left hundreds injured.

Opposition camps have asked their supporters to remain calm, said Titi Anggraini, an advisory board member of the Association for Elections and Democracy, or Perludem, an independent, non-profit advocacy group. The large difference in the margin of victory “has also made voters surprised and pessimistic.”

In the meantime, forming a coalition with the current ruling parties could be key to Prabowo’s early success. That may require mending ties with Jokowi’s Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, or PDI-P. The party saw Jokowi’s implicit support for Prabowo — who is not a PDI-P member — as an act of disloyalty.

“Prabowo will still follow Jokowi’s lead, but he still has to ensure support in parliament especially if PDI-P becomes the opposition,” said Dedi Dinarto, Indonesia analyst at public policy adviser firm Global Counsel. “If there is no agreement, his policies may be disrupted by the parliament.”

