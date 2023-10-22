(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto has named the son of President Joko Widodo as his vice-presidential candidate.

Prabowo, after reaching consensus among political party leaders backing him, chose Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, as his running mate despite Gibran’s absence during the announcement on Sunday. The eldest son of Jokowi, as the incumbent leader is known, hasn’t said whether he accepts the nomination.

Prabowo, 72, said that he will register his candidacy on Wednesday, the final day that presidential and vice-presidential registrations are open.

The pairing could further solidify Jokowi’s political dynasty while shaking up alliances ahead of the Feb. 14 elections. If Gibran agrees to campaign alongside Prabowo, it may require him to leave the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle or PDI-P — of which Jokowi is a member — to support Prabowo’s Gerindra party. This could potentially worsen tensions between the president and his party leader.

Prabowo’s campaign is also facing a major challenge on Monday, when the Constitutional Court is set to rule on whether to set a maximum age limit of 70 years for candidates.

Gibran is currently the mayor of Jokowi’s hometown of Solo.

