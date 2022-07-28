(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto will delay his decision on running for the presidency in 2024 to give his party more time to build up political alliances.

Gerindra, the third largest political party in Indonesia, wants to announce a formal alliance with the National Awakening Party, Gerindra central executive board head Sufmi Dasco Ahmad was cited as saying by Tempo.

Prabowo will announce his decision on Aug. 13, making it a two-week delay. He was expected to share his plans this weekend.

