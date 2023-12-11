(Bloomberg) -- Prabowo Subianto is reaping the gains from his decision to pick the eldest son of President Joko Widodo as a running mate.

Prabowo, who is campaigning for the presidency for a third time, holds 45.6% of support in the early December survey by Lembaga Survei Indonesia. That’s an increase of nearly 10 percentage points from LSI’s October poll, which was before he named Gibran Rakabuming Raka as his vice-presidential contender.

Indonesia’s election campaign is in full swing, with the candidates set to face off on Tuesday in their first out of five debates. More than 200 million people are expected to cast their votes in February for who would lead the world’s third-largest democracy.

“It looks like the dynamics over the past month have managed to shift support among Jokowi voters to Prabowo,” said Djayadi Hanan, executive director of LSI.

About 41% of Indonesians who voted for Jokowi in the last election are now leaning toward Prabowo, followed by just 32% who would pick Ganjar Pranowo.

Ganjar, the former Central Java Governor, was earlier seen as the candidate favored by Jokowi, but his popularity has since slid to 23.8%, from 26.1% in October, according to the LSI survey. In the opposition, former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan’s support climbed to 22.3%, from 19.6%.

LSI interviewed 1,426 respondents across the country on Dec. 3-5 for the survey, which has a 2.6% margin of error at 95% level of confidence.

