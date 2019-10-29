Prada Agrees to Pay 66 Million Euros to Take Over Milan Stores

(Bloomberg) -- Prada SpA, the Italian fashion brand, will pay 66 million euros to a descendant of its namesake family to take control of four company stores in Milan -- including its first ever location that has operated since 1913.

The company, which is listed in Hong Kong, said it reached an agreement with Miuccia Prada Bianchi and a holding company she controls for the stores. The move “will be important step in further developing and extending the group’s brand identity,” according to a company statement.

Prada stock has fallen 6% so far this year, trailing the 3.6% return for the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index. Prada Bianchi is co-chief executive officer of the Prada SpA.

The Milan stores have historically been operated by companies connected to the Prada family. The parent company reported 19.7 million euros of profit related to its franchise agreement for the Milan stores.

