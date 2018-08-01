(Bloomberg) -- Prada SpA returned to growth in the first six months of the year as a turnaround push began to bear fruit after three years of sliding sales.

Retail sales rose 9.7 percent at constant exchange rates, pushing revenue to 1.54 billion euros ($1.8 billion), the Milan-based maker of nylon rucksacks and block-heeled loafers said Wednesday. Analysts had expected 1.52 billion euros.

Prada’s earnings have tumbled to less than half their 2014 peak as the company opened new stores even as Chinese demand slowed. Prada pushed prices skyward and was slow to follow up its hit Galleria handbag with new designs.

The Italian company missed out on a luxury rebound last year as its efforts to ramp up online communications and refresh the label’s sneaker lineup were slow to take hold. Prada said in March that things were looking up in the first few months of the year, driven by renewed demand from Chinese clients.

A fervor for belt bags and cross-body sacks drove interest in Prada’s black nylon accessories this spring, while sister brand MiuMiu’s fashion shows made a splash on social media by putting trend-setting actresses like Elle Fanning and Chloe Sevigny on the runway.

The profit margin rose to 18 percent from 17 percent in the first six months -- still a far cry from the cash-cow status the company enjoyed at its peak, when it was only a notch behind the 30 percent-plus levels of Paris-based Hermes International.

To contact the reporter on this story: Robert Williams in Paris at rwilliams323@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Robert Williams

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.