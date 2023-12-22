(Bloomberg) -- Czech police are bolstering patrols at places with large gatherings of people during the year-end holiday season following the country’s worst ever mass shooting.

A 24-year-old student went on a rampage at Prague’s Charles University on Thursday, killing 14 before turning the gun on himself. Authorities said Friday they have identified all victims of the attacker, who also killed his father before opening fire in the building of the faculty of arts in the city’s historic center.

The increased police presence at the so-called soft targets, such as concerts or sporting events, will last until Jan. 1, Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala and other high-ranking cabinet members joined dozens of people lighting candles and laying flowers in front of the headquarters of Charles University where a provisional memorial for the victims has been created. The building where the attack took place remains cordoned off and is guarded by police officers.

The government declared Dec. 23 a national day of mourning when church bells will ring across the country at noon to honor the victims.

Officials didn’t suggest a motive for the shooting — a rare event in a country that limits access to firearms by requiring gun owners to pass tests and psychological screenings. Rakusan said he considers Czech gun legislation more strict than in many countries, saying an amendment currently being debated in parliament will tighten the law further.

“If somebody is determined to commit such an act, then even the most perfect legislation doesn’t guarantee full prevention,” he said. “I’m open to more expert discussions about gun legislation.”

The attacker, who legally owned eight weapons and didn’t have a prior criminal record, had no links to international terrorism, police said. According to preliminary information, the lives of 25 people who were seriously wounded in the shooting aren’t in immediate danger, Rakusan said.

The police said earlier that it has “relevant information” that the shooter was also involved in the double murder of a 32-year-old man and his 2-month old daughter outside the city last week.

