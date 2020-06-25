Jun 25, 2020
Pre-Crisis Activity Levels Still Elude Major Economies
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The recovery trend for most major advanced economies continues, though none are yet close to pre-crisis levels of activity, according to Bloomberg Economics’ daily activity gauges. Within that overall trend, there is significant divergence: Germany, France and Italy have made the most progress, while the U.K. and U.S. are among the laggards. Progress in Japan appears to have leveled off.
