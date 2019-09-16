(Bloomberg) -- Two current and one former precious metals traders were charged with manipulating the markets for precious metals futures contracts, which spanned over eight years and involved thousands of unlawful trading sequences.

The U.S. Department of Justice said that the three men were engaged in a “massive multiyear scheme to manipulate the market for precious metals futures contracts and defraud market participants.”

While the banks weren’t identified, the three traders were named as Gregg Smith, 55, Michael Nowak, 45, and Christopher Jordan, 47.

