    Jul 26, 2018

    Precision Drilling loss rises 30.7% on higher compensation expense

    The Canadian Press

    Precision Drilling oil rig operators prepare to install a bit guide on the floor of a Royal Dutch Shell Plc oil rig near Mentone, Texas, U.S., on Thursday, March 2, 2017. Exxon Mobil Corp., Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron Corp., are jumping into American shale with gusto, planning to spend a combined $10 billion this year, up from next to nothing only a few years ago.

    Precision Drilling oil rig operators prepare to install a bit guide on the floor of a Royal Dutch Shell Plc oil rig near Mentone, Texas, U.S., on Thursday, March 2, 2017.

    CALGARY - Precision Drilling Corp. had a $47.2-million net loss in the second quarter, 30.7 per cent bigger than the same time last year, as stock-linked compensation expenses increased.

    The loss amounted to 16 cents per share compared with a net loss of $36 million or 12 cents per share in the second quarter of 2017.

    Analysts had estimated a loss of 14 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

    The increase was largely fuelled by a $12-million increase in administrative expenses due to higher incentive compensation tied to the price of Precision Drilling's stock price.

    Precision Drilling's operational metrics improved, including a 13.7 per cent increase in revenue to $330.7 million from $290.9 million.

    Analysts had estimated about $320 million of revenue.