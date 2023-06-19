Almost every movie has gotten into China this year: IMAX CEO on the global movie business

An entertainment executive said it’s difficult to predict how the box office will perform this summer, even with major blockbusters scheduled for release.

Richard Gelfond, chief executive officer of IMAX Corporation, said in an interview with BNN Bloomberg that anticipating box office success is “similar to predicting the stock market.”

“Sometimes you get lucky, sometimes you get it wrong (and) sometimes you get it right,” he said on Monday.

“Some of them overperform, some of them underperform, and that's why you have a portfolio approach.”

Gelfond said there are a few movies he is excited about this summer, including “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Oppenheimer,” and more.

IMAX has also significantly increased its market share since before the pandemic, according to Gelfond.

“Since pre-pandemic, IMAX’s market share in North America is up by about 50 per cent. Globally, it's up by around a third, when you look at indexing on a movie-by-movie basis,” Gelfond said.

