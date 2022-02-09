China Developer Zhenro Plunges 66% on Bond Redemption Concern
Zhenro Properties Group Ltd.’s shares and dollar bonds plunged Friday, with traders citing concern that the Chinese builder won’t redeem a $200 million bond next month as planned.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Zhenro Properties Group Ltd.’s shares and dollar bonds plunged Friday, with traders citing concern that the Chinese builder won’t redeem a $200 million bond next month as planned.
The proposed demerger of Piramal Enterprises Ltd.’s health care business is expected to be complete by December as billionaire Ajay Piramal seeks to simplify his conglomerate’s corporate structure and unlock value for shareholders.
Hong Kong’s strict measures to contain its biggest ever Covid outbreak are already being felt in the city’s housing market, which ranks among the most expensive in the world.
A debt crisis, international isolation, and a shrinking population are some variables that could block Beijing’s quest to lead the world.
China has moved to ease funding pressure on the nation’s embattled developers, standardizing rules governing how pre-sale proceeds from housing projects can be used, according to media reports.
Feb 9, 2022
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Preferred Apartment Communities Inc., a real estate investment trust that owns retail and multifamily properties, is exploring options including a full or partial sale after receiving inbound interest, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
The Atlanta-based landlord, led by Chief Executive Officer Joel Murphy, is in the early stages of evaluating its options, one of the people said. It’s possible no transaction will result.
A spokesman for Preferred Apartment Communities declined to comment.
The company’s shares closed Wednesday at $17.96 apiece, giving it a market value of about $951 million. As of Sept. 30, it owned or was invested in 107 properties in 13 U.S. states such as Florida, South Carolina and Texas, mostly Class A apartment buildings as well as grocery-anchored shopping centers. The REIT also makes multifamily real estate loans.
In 2021, the company divested office assets to buyers including Highwoods Properties Inc., part of a previously announced strategy to simplify its business.
One of the Preferred Apartment Communities’ investors, Arkhouse Partners, nominated directors in an effort to oust the majority of its board, Reuters reported in December.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.