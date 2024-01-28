(Bloomberg) -- Hello and congratulations on nearly making it through January. The final days of the month will bring a slew of key events, here’s what you need to know.

The big decision: Fed officials are expected to hold interest rates steady when they meet this week and dramatic inflation progress in recent months has some predicting officials will start cutting borrowing costs at their subsequent gathering in March. But price shocks can have long echoes in the memories of consumers and businesses. While inflation has eased, prices have not and efforts by Americans to catch up to inflation— real or perceived— risk keeping the kind of price stability the US enjoyed for decades out of reach.

The big stat: The FOMC meeting this week could be the prelude to a March rate cut and economic data next week could provide further impetus. Friday’s monthly jobs report, along with data on jobs openings and consumer confidence — will help inform how strong the outlook for spending really is.

The big trend: After years of butcher-counter sticker shock, Americans are likely to see a drop in meat prices thanks to an unlikely ally: the emerging renewable fuel industry. Processing the vast amounts of soybeans needed to make plant-based jet fuel and diesel will create mountains of soymeal, a co-product widely used in animal feed. That in turn will allow meatpackers to produce more, ultimately trickling down to cheaper prices at the grocery store.

The big cooling: Capital spending by US manufacturers will probably cool in 2024 after a banner year of investment in plants as still-elevated borrowing costs and demand concerns temper desires to upgrade operations. Purchasing and supply executives expect outlays to increase almost 12% this year after rising by nearly 15% in 2023, according to the Institute for Supply Management’s latest semiannual economic forecast.

The big earnings: Investors wondering where stocks are headed will want to pay attention to three key days this week. In addition to the Fed’s rate meeting, five Big Tech companies with a combined market value of more than $10 trillion will report earnings between Tuesday and Thursday: Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, Amazon and Apple. The stakes couldn’t be much higher, with the S&P 500 Index pushing deeper into record territory on bets that central bankers are poised to begin easing monetary policies and tech behemoths like Microsoft getting more valuable by the day.

And finally, rising inflation is pushing child care costs up to unprecedented levels around the world, with average day care costs in the US jumping by 9% in 2023. Americans currently pay among the most in the world for child care in terms of share of income, according to the OECD. With child care becoming increasingly unaffordable and causing hundreds of billions of losses each year as women pare back their workloads to care for kids, some states are testing creative solutions.

Have a great week ahead.

