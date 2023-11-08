(Bloomberg) -- Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel pushed back against discussions on when the European Central Bank can start lowering borrowing costs, as the International Monetary Fund warned against moving prematurely.

With underlying inflation in the 20-nation euro zone still topping 4%, it’s “not helpful” to talk about cutting interest rates, Nagel said Wednesday in London. He warned that the “last mile” in bringing inflation back to 2% is the hardest — even if the impact of the ECB’s monetary-tightening campaign is becoming more evident.

“I don’t like this discussion going on about when will be the point you lower interest rates,” Nagel said. “This discussion is not helpful it is much much too early.”

Officials held the deposit rate steady last month for the first time since embarking on a historic tightening campaign in mid-2022. While investors and analysts don’t expect any more hikes, the ECB has said borrowing costs will have to kept at current levels for a “sufficiently long duration” to help restore price stability. Cuts weren’t discussed at the gathering, according to President Christine Lagarde.

“You have to be vigilant and see disinflation through before you go there,” Helge Berger, a deputy director in the IMF’s European department, told a panel discussion in Brussels. “That said, the world may change, and so we’re very happy that central banks such as the ECB, but also others, have moved to a data-driven approach.”

Berger spoke after the Washington-based lender published a report predicting Europe’s economy will likely have a soft landing, with inflation declining gradually.

Other policymakers echoed Nagel’s sentiment, with Croatia’s Boris Vujcic cautioning that the final stretch in the fight against inflation will be tough because of structural factors including deglobalization, demographics and climate change. Ireland’s Gabriel Makhlouf also said it’s “far too early” to talk about rate cuts.

But others have been more open to speculate about such a move. Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras reiterated Tuesday that mid-2024 could be the right moment for a “small reduction” in rates. Latvia’s Martins Kazaks suggested the second half of next year may be a feasible time to start.

Inflation slowed to less than 3% last month, though the core rate that strips out energy and food held at 4.2%. ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane also warned that progress will be slower from here, with the 2% goal only restored in 2025.

The euro-zone economy shrank 0.1% in the third quarter, and with downside risks prevailing, it’s entering a “weak form of stagflation,” Belgian central-bank governor Pierre Wunsch said in Brussels. Typically one of the more hawkish voices on the ECB Governing Council, he said further tightening has become less likely.

Consumers’ improving purchasing power is expected to lead to modest rebound. Berger said the IMF’s forecasts were based on the assumption that wages will catch up with price rises across the continent, adding that without this there would be no recovery.

“That’s built on the premise that real incomes will increase that will support consumption that will ultimately generate growth,” he told the event, hosted by the National Bank of Belgium.

Berger warned, however, that “there’s a point where wages grow too fast for inflation to also come down simultaneously by 2025,” when the ECB expects it to return to target.

“The message to policymakers is you can have that real wage adjustment, you can have a mild recovery and you can have inflation going down to target by 2025 but be careful to get your macro policies right — both fiscal and monetary policy — but also start looking toward structural policies,” Berger said.

He also urged governments to rebuild fiscal buffers to be ready for the next shock.

