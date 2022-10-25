(Bloomberg) -- The swift Conservative leadership contest might have been a relief to businesses looking for stability after months of political drama. As Rishi Sunak becomes Prime Minister the focus will turn to who he’ll put in his cabinet and how he’ll influence the fiscal statement being prepared for next Monday. For businesses, the clarity they hope it will provide can’t come soon enough.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

Whitbread Plc: The owner of Premier Inn says the decline of the independent sector is increasing its potential for growth in the UK and Ireland, as it posted a better than expected first half profit before tax.

Rising prices in areas like labour, utilities, and food means the companies costs are expected to be about £60 million higher this financial year, pressures that will also squeeze its margins in the UK towards the latter end of the year

THG Plc: The online retailer agreed a £156 million banking facility to provide it with more liquidity as it battles the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

THG said the fourth quarter has got off to a positive start and the company expects to grow margins in 2023 as commodity prices ease further

HSBC Holdings Plc: The London-headquartered bank posted better-than-estimated profits as rising interest rates boosted margins on lending.

In a management reshuffle, Georges Elhedery is replacing Ewen Stevenson as the bank’s chief financial officer, a move that sets the former markets head up as a potential front-runner to eventually replace Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn

In Westminster

Rishi Sunak is expected to keep Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor of the Exchequer as he seeks to calm markets and form a united government when he becomes prime minister today. Sunak will formally take over from Liz Truss following a meeting with King Charles III, before addressing the nation at about 11:35 am and appointing members of his cabinet.

While a sense of normality is creeping back into UK politics, the “enormity of the financial task ahead has not diminished,” writes Bloomberg Opinion’s Marcus Ashworth. “What the government does next on the fiscal front will determine how much higher the Bank of England feels it has to push interest rates — and how much economic pain businesses and consumers face this coming winter,” Ashworth says.

In Case You Missed It

Rising energy prices are forcing UK authorities to assemble a network of “warm banks” to offer relief from costly home heating bills. Here’s how they’ll work.

That’s as more Britons are installing pay-as-you-go energy meters, meaning they will have to top up power and gas accounts themselves instead of a paying via direct debit.

A flurry of mergers and acquisitions in UK companies may be near as a plunge in the pound has made them more attractive to foreign buyers, according to investors participating in different areas of the market.

Looking Ahead

Tomorrow morning, Barclays Plc will be the first of the three major UK-focused banks to update markets this week. The lender will look to reassure on its £16.7 billion cost outlook for the year as it’s moving on from an expensive paperwork blunder in the US. Rising UK mortgage rates and the potential for higher expected credit losses “are increasingly concerning and will doubtless take up time on the analyst call,” write BI analysts Jonathan Tyce and Lento Tang.

Consumer company Reckitt Plc is also due to report tomorrow. The firm raised revenue and adjusted operating margin guidance in July bodes well for the Dettol maker’s third quarter results, as does its ability to cut costs. The loss of the company’s CEO to Starbucks just as his reforms appear to be kicking in, could help the successor achieve its growth goals, according to BI’s Diana Gomes.

