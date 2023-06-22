(Bloomberg) -- It seems hotel and large restaurant chains aren’t that bothered by inflation and other pains afflicting the rest of the economy. Or at last that’s what the owner of Premier Inn seems to be professing in its trading update today. Whitbread saw clients rushing to its rooms in the first quarter and said demand remains strong. That notwithstanding, stubbornly high inflation is putting pressure on the Bank of England to step up the pace of its interest rate rises again. Its rate decision is due at noon.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

Whitbread Plc: The hospitality company said trading momentum is “strong,” with total UK accommodation sales in the first quarter rising 18% compared with a year ago, and it remains “positive” about the full-year outlook.

It cited strong demand from both business and leisure guests across the UK, and in London in particular

Whitbread also noted the “permanent decline in the independent sector”

DS Smith Plc: The packaging maker said box volumes were lower than normal year to date, although it still managed to beat earnings expectations.

Overall market demand is worse than the company originally expected, as the macro-economic backdrop remains challenging

GSK Plc: The pharmaceuticals giant is gearing up to launch a shot to prevent respiratory syncytial virus in the US before the 2023 viral season gets under way, after a CDC panel voted in favor of recommending the vaccine in adults aged 60 and older.

In Westminster

Rishi Sunak faces mounting pressure from members of his Conservative Party to help Britons struggling with surging mortgage costs, amid fears that sticky inflation and skyrocketing interest rates will cost them their seats in the next general election.

As the opposition Labour Party builds a formidable lead in opinion polls, ministers are being lobbied to introduce a range of measures, from government guarantees for mortgage holders to reintroducing a long-defunct tax relief on interest payments, people familiar with the matter said.

On a more upbeat note, a full English breakfast has got cheaper for the first time since Bloomberg started an index measuring the cost of ingredients almost a year ago. The total price of all the components of a fry-up fell by 43 pence to £35.44 in May. “While some prices continue to rise, we are now seeing regular news reports of falling prices on many essential products,” said Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium.

In Case You Missed It

SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund is preparing to start another round of layoffs as soon as this week, following an approximate 30% reduction last fiscal year, according to people familiar with the matter. About 13% of the Vision Fund staff will be affected, one person said. The headcount reduction will mostly occur in the US, another person said. The investment unit had about 349 people globally as of the end of March.

Meanwhile, Midea Group Co. has dropped its pursuit of Electrolux AB after finding the Swedish home appliance maker unreceptive to a deal, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Chinese appliance group was unable to fulfill all the demands from Electrolux and its top shareholder Investor AB, including assurances on pricing and regulatory issues.

Looking Ahead

The Bank of England’s rate decision is due at 12 p.m. While the Monetary Policy Committee is expected to push ahead with another quarter-point increase in Bank rate to 4.75%, yesterday’s inflation shocker has opened the door to a bigger half-point increase. Market participants are now betting the central bank may have to accelerate the pace of interest-rate hikes to tame price pressures.

For a more considered take on the UK's economic and financial news, sign up to Money Distilled with John Stepek.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.