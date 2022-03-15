(Bloomberg) -- The English Premier League said it could scrutinize the human rights records of potential football club owners, following controversies around the ownership of Chelsea FC and Newcastle United FC.

A senior Premier League executive told lawmakers at a parliamentary committee that the league is in discussions with human rights experts.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the U.K. over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin, freezing most club business, while Newcastle’s October takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium prompted Amnesty International to lobby Europe’s richest football competition over the kingdom’s human rights record.

Helen MacNamara, the Premier League’s head of corporate affairs and policy, said the current owners and directors test is under review and the league has spoken to Amnesty as it explores possible options.

“How would the process work if we wanted to put an element of a human rights test into the process? We’re in the middle of just trying to define and decide what that might look like,” MacNamara said.

Plans will be debated by the league’s shareholders in the coming weeks and months, she added.

Chelsea Sale

Appearing before the parliamentary committee for digital, culture, media and sport, MacNamara and Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston were quizzed on issues relating to ownership of British sport.

Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale before the U.K. imposed sanctions on March 10, a process made more urgent after the club was barred from conducting regular business. MacNamara said she was “really confident that a buyer can be found” for Chelsea and that the existing sale process is “quite mature.”

The league is hopeful a sale can conclude before the expiry on May 31 of the short-term license which allows Chelsea to continue operating despite sanctions. “The government need to issue an operating license so that the club can be sold,” MacNamara said.

Huddleston said the government will soon respond to a recent review of football that scrutinized club ownership and recommended an independent regulator for the sport. He added to the pressue on the Premier League, saying the current test “needs to be more robust.”

“The owners and directors test as it’s often now called is really important, it is not currently operating as I think we would all like it to operate, and therefore it needs change,” Huddleston said.

“The points about there being an integrity element of that, I completely understand.”

