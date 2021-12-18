(Bloomberg) -- The English Premier League postponed another soccer match on Saturday after a number of players in one of the teams tested positive for Covid-19.

“Due to more positive cases in the Aston Villa squad today, the Premier League Board has regrettably had to postpone the club’s home fixture against Burnley FC, due to kick off at 3 p.m. this afternoon,” the League said in a statement.

The remaining four Premier League matches due to be played this weekend are currently set to proceed as planned. The League said it assesses applications to postpone fixtures on a case-by-case basis.

